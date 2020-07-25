Hanna nears hurricane strength, headed for Texas coast

MIAMI (AP) — Tropical Storm Hanna is close to hurricane strength as the system moves toward the Texas coast. A Saturday morning update from the National Hurricane Center says Hanna’s maximum sustained winds have increased to 70 mph. The storm is centered about 115 miles east-southeast of Corpus Christi, Texas. Up to a foot of rain and storm surge up to 5 feet is forecast for some areas. Forecasters are also warning of possible tornadoes for parts of the lower to middle Texas coastal plain. Tropical Storm Gonzalo is still on track to move across the southern Windward Islands later Saturday. Gonzalo is forecast to bring 1 to 3 inches of rain, with isolated totals of 5 inches.