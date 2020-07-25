 Skip to Content

Georgia’s Ossoff quarantines after wife positive for virus

1:28 pm AP - National News

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Democratic Senate candidate Jon Ossoff says he is in isolation as is his wife, who has contracted COVID-19. Ossoff said his wife, Dr. Alisha Kramer, has mild coronavirus symptoms and that he’s showing symptoms, too. He said he was tested Saturday and is awaiting results while self-quarantining. The 33-year-old Ossoff is in a competitive race against Republican U.S. Sen. David Perdue, who is seeking a second term in November. Ossoff is a media executive known for breaking fundraising records during a 2017 special election loss for a U.S. House seat.

Associated Press

