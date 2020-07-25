Fires set, windows shattered during raucous Virginia protest

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A city dump tuck was set on fire as protesters faced off with police in Virginia during a demonstration in support of protesters in Portland, Oregon. Richmond police declared an unlawful assembly late Saturday as the department worked with Virginia State Police to clear a crowd of several hundred demonstrators. News outlets report protesters had been planning for days the demonstration called “Richmond Stands with Portland” in an apparent reaction to ongoing tensions between protesters and U.S. agents in Oregon’s largest city. Police also extinguished a mattress fire. Glass windows were shattered at a restaurant and a doom on the Virginia Commonwealth University campus.