Cuomo says NY coronavirus hospitalizations continue to drop

NEW YORK (AP) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo says the tallies for people hospitalized in New York with the coronavirus are continuing to drop to the lowest levels since the pandemic began. The Democratic governor said on Saturday that were at least 646 people hospitalized in the state on Friday, a new low since March 18 and down slightly from the previous day. The number of reported deaths in the state rose on Friday by one, to 10. The true number of cases is likely higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.