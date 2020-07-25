 Skip to Content

Brazil’s Bolsonaro says he tested negative for coronavirus

New
5:50 am AP - National News

BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro says he has tested negative for the new coronavirus, based on a fourth test since he said July 7 that he had the virus. “Good morning everyone,” Bolsonaro wrote on Facebook on Saturday after reporting that the test was “negative. The 65-year-old leader didn’t say when he did the new test. On Wednesday, he had tested positive for the third time. Bolsonaro also posted a photo of himself with a box of the anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine, although it has not been proven effective against the virus. Brazil, Latin America’s largest nation, is one of the outbreak’s epicenters. 

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
dubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escorts
istanbul escortsistanbul escortsistanbul escortsistanbul escorts
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
dubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escorts
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
pornotürk pornoporno film