Brazil’s Bolsonaro says he tested negative for coronavirus

BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro says he has tested negative for the new coronavirus, based on a fourth test since he said July 7 that he had the virus. “Good morning everyone,” Bolsonaro wrote on Facebook on Saturday after reporting that the test was “negative. The 65-year-old leader didn’t say when he did the new test. On Wednesday, he had tested positive for the third time. Bolsonaro also posted a photo of himself with a box of the anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine, although it has not been proven effective against the virus. Brazil, Latin America’s largest nation, is one of the outbreak’s epicenters.