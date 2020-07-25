Asia Today: Amid new surge, India tests potential vaccine

NEW DELHI (AP) — India has begun its first human trials of a coronavirus vaccine candidate as the world’s second-most populous country recorded nearly 49,000 new cases. The additional infections take India’s total to more than 1.3 million on Saturday, with surges seen in a quarter of the country’s 36 states and union territories. The All India Institute of Medical Sciences says it administered the first dose of a trial COVID-19 vaccine on Friday. The drug Covaxin is among nearly two dozen that are in human trials around the world. South Korea reported 113 new cases, its first daily jump over 100 in nearly four months. Health authorities had forecast a temporary spike driven by imported infections including workers airlifted out of Iraq.