Asia Today: Australia state reports 10 new deaths, 459 cases

8:24 pm AP - National News

SYDNEY (AP) — Australia’s Victoria state has recorded 10 deaths overnight from COVID-19, its highest daily toll amid a continuing surge in coronavirus cases. State Premier Daniel Andrews says the deaths included seven men and three women. A man in his 40s became one of the youngest COVID-19 fatalities in Australia. There are 459 new infections, the 21st straight day of triple-figure increases. Victoria processed 42,973 tests on Saturday in what Andrews says is “far and away the biggest testing result that we’ve seen on a single day.” North Korea says leader Kim Jong Un has placed the city of Kaesong near the border with South Korea under lockdown after a person was found with suspected COVID-19 symptoms. Kim says “the vicious virus” may have entered the country. 

Associated Press

