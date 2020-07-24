 Skip to Content

Zimbabwe denies bail for journalist known for exposing graft

8:35 am AP - National News

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — A Zimbabwean magistrate has denied bail to a journalist known for exposing alleged government corruption and now accused of conspiring with an opposition politician to mobilize anti-government protests. The magistrate says journalist Hopewell Chin’ono poses a “danger” as he could use social media to influence people to join an anti-government protest planned for July 31. The ruling comes as a spokeswoman for the U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights says events in Zimbabwe “suggest that the authorities may be using the COVID-19 pandemic as a pretext to clamp down” on free speech and peaceful assembly.

Associated Press

