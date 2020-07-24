With no deal to curb drug costs, Trump tries his own changes

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has been unable to land the big deal with Congress to curb drug costs. But now he’s moving on his own to allow imports of cheaper prescription medicines, along with other limited steps that could still have some election-year appeal. At a White House ceremony, Trump is signing four executive orders. In addition to importation, they are about paying lower international prices for some Medicare drugs, passing rebates directly to consumers, and making discounted insulin available to low-income people. Democrats, including Joe Biden, are pushing a much more ambitious plan to empower Medicare to negotiate prices.