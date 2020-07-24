 Skip to Content

Swiss attorney general offers to resign in FIFA case fallout

BERN, Switzerland (AP) — Swiss attorney general Michael Lauber has offered to resign in the latest fallout from meetings he had with FIFA president Gianni Infantino during a sprawling investigation into soccer corruption. Lauber offered his resignation to the parliamentary judicial commission ahead of the publication of a federal court ruling in his appeal against being disciplined in March for misconduct. Lauber says he continues to dispute the allegation that he lied. He says “the fact that I am not believed as the attorney general is detrimental to the federal prosecution office.”

