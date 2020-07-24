Russia denies US, UK accusations of weapon test in space

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia has dismissed U.S. and British claims that it tested an anti-satellite weapon in space and declared that the accusations served to justify Washington’s own plans to deploy weapons in orbit. U.S. and British officials claimed Thursday that the July 15 test of an anti-satellite weapon signaled a continuing Russian effort to develop technologies that could threaten space assets of the United States and its allies. The Russian Foreign Ministry rejected the allegations Friday and said this month’s experiment didn’t threaten any other space objects. It described the claims as part of an “information campaign to discredit Russia’s space activities and its peaceful initiatives aimed at preventing an arms race in space.”