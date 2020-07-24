Istanbul’s Hagia Sophia opens as a mosque for Muslim prayers

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has fulfilled a dream of his Islamic-oriented youth and joined hundreds of worshipers for the first Muslim prayers in 86 years inside Istanbul’s landmark Hagia Sophia. Erdogan signed a decree this month turning the structure that has served as one of Christendom’s most significant cathedrals, a mosque and a museum back into a Muslim place of worship. Thousands of Muslim faithful filled designated areas outside of the Byzantine-era monument to join the inaugural prayers on Friday. In neighboring Greece, bells tolled and flags flew at half-staff at hundreds of churches across the country to mourn Hagia Sophia’s return into a mosque. There were also protests in Athens and in Thessaloniki.