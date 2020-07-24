 Skip to Content

Istanbul’s Hagia Sophia opens as a mosque for Muslim prayers

New
12:45 pm AP - National News

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has fulfilled a dream of his Islamic-oriented youth and joined hundreds of worshipers for the first Muslim prayers in 86 years inside Istanbul’s landmark Hagia Sophia. Erdogan signed a decree this month turning the structure that has served as one of Christendom’s most significant cathedrals, a mosque and a museum back into a Muslim place of worship. Thousands of Muslim faithful filled designated areas outside of the Byzantine-era monument to join the inaugural prayers on Friday. In neighboring Greece, bells tolled and flags flew at half-staff at hundreds of churches across the country to mourn Hagia Sophia’s return into a mosque. There were also protests in Athens and in Thessaloniki. 

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
dubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escorts
istanbul escortsistanbul escortsistanbul escortsistanbul escorts
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
dubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escorts
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
pornotürk pornoporno film