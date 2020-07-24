 Skip to Content

Galleries shut by COVID-19, Brazil has a drive-thru art show

4:29 pm AP - National News

SAO PAULO (AP) — With galleries and museums shuttered for the coronavirus pandemic, a Brazilian art gallery owner decided to adapt the culture of drive-in movies to the visual arts and inaugurated a drive-thru exhibition in Sao Paulo. “DriveThru.Art” displays art works on 18 panels measuring 10 meters (33 feet) wide by 5 meters (16 1/2 feet) high by different artists in a huge shed that once housed a metallurgical business. Viewers can visit only inside a car. The cost is 40 reais ($8) per car, with up to four people.  For those who do not have a car, the exhibition offers one that can accommodate up to three people, for the same price.

Associated Press

