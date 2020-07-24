 Skip to Content

‘Clear as mud’ housing refund plans irk college students

8:26 am AP - National News

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — College students are getting ready to return to school in August as the country deals with the coronavirus pandemic. More and more campuses are sparking frustration by releasing plans to keep students’ housing payments, even if the campuses shut down again and go entirely online in the fall. North Carolina has offered confusing guidance to its public colleges which students and university officials believe are “as clear as mud.” COVID-19 has created budget shortfalls that some colleges are looking to remedy by raising tuition rates and adding housing contract updates.

Associated Press

