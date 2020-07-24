Airbus moves to end 16 years of litigation, end US tariffs

European planemaker Airbus says it is taking the last step to end 16 years of litigation with the United States at the World Trade Organization. The manufacturer said it will end a system of financial support from France and Spain that the WTO had deemed illegal and unfair to Airbus rival Boeing. The Trump administration used the case as justification to slap tariffs on $7.5 billion worth of European exports. The U.S. tariffs covered not only Airbus planes but also a range of typical European exports, from gouda cheese to single-malt whiskey.