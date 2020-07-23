Journalist held for 6 years gains New Zealand refugee status

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — A journalist who fled Iran and then exposed Australia’s degrading treatment of asylum-seekers while being held against his will for six years has been granted refugee status in New Zealand. That will allow Behrouz Boochani to legally stay in the country and gives him a path to citizenship. Boochani, an ethnic Kurd, fled from Iran and in 2013 made his way by boat to Australia’s Christmas Island. He was later held on Papua New Guinea’s Manus Island. Using a smuggled phone and posting to social media, Boochani shone a light on the plight of hundreds of asylum-seekers, detailing the unsanitary conditions, hunger strikes and violence, as well as deaths. He wrote a book, “No Friend But the Mountains,” which won a prestigious Australian award.