Iran says passenger plane ‘harassed’ over Syria by US jet

9:32 pm AP - National News

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran says a passenger plane flying from Tehran to Beirut was “harassed” by fighter jets, but later landed safely in Lebanon. A U.S. official tells The Associated Press that an American fighter jet did pass by the Iranian airliner, but at a safe distance. Iranian state television says some passengers and crew were hurt on Mahan Air Flight 1152 in the incident. A U.S. Central Command spokesman says a U.S. F-15 fighter jet “conducted a standard visual inspection of a Mahan Air passenger airliner at a safe distance of approximately 1,000 meters from the airliner this evening.”

Associated Press

