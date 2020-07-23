Congress defies Trump veto threat on Confederate base names

WASHINGTON (AP) — Congress is defying President Donald Trump on removing Confederate symbolism from the military. The Senate on Thursday joined the House in approving legislation that would rename bases like Fort Bragg and Fort Benning that are named for Confederate officers. Lawmakers will still have to negotiate a final version of the bill, but they appear to have enough support to override Trump’s threatened veto. The legislation would approve $741 billion in spending for the military and also includes a 3% pay raise for the troops.