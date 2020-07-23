 Skip to Content

Cognitive Test. Trump. Biden. Campaign. Flashpoint.

New
3:00 pm AP - National News

WASHINGTON (AP) — The phrase “Person. Woman. Man. Camera. TV.” has been getting an unlikely moment in the spotlight as President Donald Trump has taken a curious campaign detour into the politics of dementia three months before the election. The president attempted to yet again demonstrate his mental fitness by reciting those five words — in order, importantly — over and over in a television interview broadcast Wednesday night. The president said that collection of nouns, or ones like them, was part of a cognitive test that he had aced while declaring that his likely Democratic opponent, Joe Biden, could not do the same.

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
dubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escorts
istanbul escortsistanbul escortsistanbul escortsistanbul escorts
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
dubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escorts
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
pornotürk pornoporno film