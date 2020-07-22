UBS reaches 20-year deal for Islanders’ arena naming rights

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Islanders have reached a 20-year naming rights deal for their new arena with wealth management service UBS. The facility on the grounds of the Belmont Park racetrack will be called UBS Arena at Belmont Park. It’s projected to open in time for the 2021-22 NHL season. The $1.5 billion project will include surrounding redevelopment expected to generate some $25 billion in economic activity. The Islanders and UBS say 30% of construction contracting dollars are earmarked for state-certified minority- and female-owned businesses, with an additional 6% to service-disabled, veteran-owned businesses.