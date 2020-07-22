Pompeo says US to expand Arctic role to deter Russia, China

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says the United States will become more active in the Arctic to counter growing Russian influence and to thwart attempts by China to insert itself into the region. During a brief visit to Denmark on Wednesday, Pompeo hailed the reopening of the U.S. Consulate in Greenland and announced a new cooperation deal with the remote Faroe Islands, another Danish territory in the North Atlantic. The talks also focused on U.S. opposition to the construction of the disputed Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline from Russia to Germany. The United States and some eastern European countries say the 1,200-kilometer (750-mile) pipeline will increase Europe’s dependence on Russia for energy.