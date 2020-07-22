 Skip to Content

Kuwait emir, 91, to go to US for medical care after surgery

New
8:22 am AP - National News

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Kuwait says its 91-year-old ruling emir, who recently underwent surgery, will travel to the U.S. for further medical care. That’s according to a report Wednesday night by the state-run KUNA news agency. Kuwait has yet to elaborate what required Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Sabah to seek a previously unannounced medical treatment beginning Saturday and a surgery on Sunday. However, Sheikh Sabah’s sudden surgery could inspire a renewed power struggle within Kuwait’s ruling family. Sheikh Sabah will leave for the U.S. on Thursday morning. 

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
dubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escorts
istanbul escortsistanbul escortsistanbul escortsistanbul escorts
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
dubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escorts
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
pornotürk pornoporno film