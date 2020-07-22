 Skip to Content

Asia Today: New mask requirement in Australian city may last

7:58 pm AP - National News

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Wearing masks became compulsory in Australia’s second-largest city Melbourne on Thursday as hot spot Victoria state posted 403 new COVID-19 cases and five deaths. Much of the spread of the virus is blamed on sick workers not taking time off while waiting on test results. The state government announced a support payment of $213 for those awaiting test results. A large majority of Melbourne residents appeared to be complying with the new mask requirement. Police were not yet fining violators while residents adjust to the mask-wearing rule.

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
dubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escorts
istanbul escortsistanbul escortsistanbul escortsistanbul escorts
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
dubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escorts
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
pornotürk pornoporno film