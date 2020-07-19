Workers turn into amateur sleuths to track virus cases

NEW YORK (AP) — Major companies are keeping their employees in the dark on just how prevalent the virus is in their warehouses, stores and meatpacking plants. That has forced workers to become amateur sleuths in their spare time, trying to figure out how many people in their workplaces have tested positive for COVID-19. Unions and advocate groups have taken up the cause, too, creating lists or building online maps of stores where workers can self-report cases they know about. Companies have no legal obligation to publicly reveal how many of their workers have contracted the virus and typically only notify employees if they may have been exposed. Critics say they won’t reveal the totals because it could spook workers and turn off customers.