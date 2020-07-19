Virus deaths top 600,000 and Hong Kong warns of resurgence

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — The number of people around the world who have died as a result of the coronavirus has passed the 600,000 mark as countries from the U.S. to South Africa to India struggle to contain infections. Hong Kong also warned of a resurgence in the virus as it issued tougher new rules on the wearing of face masks. While the U.S. leads global infections, South Africa now ranks as the fifth worst-hit country in the pandemic with more than 350,000 cases, or around half of all those confirmed on the continent. India, which has now confirmed more than a million infections, on Sunday reported a 24-hour record surge of 38,902 new cases.