States set goals to jump-start transition to electric trucks

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A coalition of states is following California’s lead in setting goals to jump-start a transition to electric-powered trucks, vans and buses. The goal is to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and improve air quality for communities choked by diesel fumes. The 15 states plus Washington, D.C. announced this week that they’ve agreed to develop an action plan aimed at having 100% of all new medium- and heavy-duty vehicles sold be zero-emission by 2050. They’ve set an interim target of 30% zero-emission vehicle sales by 2030. The move follows a mandate adopted last month by California’s Air Resources Board requiring all commercial trucks and vans to be zero emission by 2045.