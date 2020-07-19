 Skip to Content

Netanyahu’s graft trial resumes amid Israeli virus anger

12:51 am AP - National News

JERUSALEM (AP) — The corruption trial of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has resumed following a two-month hiatus. Netanyahu did not appear at Sunday’s hearing, which is taking place at a Jerusalem court and is mostly a procedural deliberation. Netanyahu is charged with fraud, breach of trust and accepting bribes in a series of scandals in which he is alleged to have received lavish gifts from billionaire friends and exchanged regulatory favors with media moguls for more favorable coverage of himself and his family. Netanyahu denies wrongdoing. The trial began in May. It resumes as Netanyahu faces widespread discontent over his government’s handling of the coronavirus crisis.

