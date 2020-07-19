Iran’s top court halts death sentence of young protesters

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s state TV says the country has halted the execution of three young man who participated in a November protest after the country’s Supreme Court decided to review their case. The report Sunday says lawyers of the three expressed hope that a new review of the case would lead to a “nullification” of the death sentence. An appeals court had upheld their death sentence over leading riots, committing robbery and sending video of their activities to foreign media. Their sentences had prompted an outcry. If the Supreme Court agrees, Iranian law allows those convicted to appeal again even after an appeals court has upheld the original verdict.