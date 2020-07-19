Iranian FM visits Baghdad, ahead of Iraqi PM trip to Riyadh

BAGHDAD (AP) — Iran’s foreign minister is stressing that Iran-Iraq relations will not be “shaken” ahead of the Iraqi prime minister’s planned visit this week to regional rival Saudi Arabia. The Iranian’s visit to Baghdad was the first since the American assassination of a top Iranian general outside the Baghdad airport in January. The brazen strike catapulted Iraq to the brink of a proxy war. It also comes as the Iraqi government tussles with Iran-backed militia groups, some of which have become increasingly difficult to control in the absence of the Iranian general.