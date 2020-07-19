 Skip to Content

EU leaders meet for 3rd day on budget, coronavirus fund

1:17 am AP - National News

BRUSSELS (AP) — Marathon European Union talks to agree an unprecedented 1.85 trillion-euro ($2.1 trillion) EU budget and coronavirus recovery fund are entering a third day Sunday with German Chancellor Angela Merkel warning that the 27 leaders could still end without a deal. The bitter negotiations, which are taking place amid the unprecedented crisis of the coronavirus pandemic, have underscored  the deep fissures within the 27-nation bloc with the traditional Franco-German alliance struggling to get its way. Merkel was still uncertain early Sunday whether the leaders could bridge the gaps. She says, “Whether there will be a solution, I still can’t say.”

Associated Press

