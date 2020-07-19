Asia Today: Masks mandatory as cases rise in Australia state

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — After a one-day respite, COVID-19 cases in the Australian state of Victoria have risen again, prompting a move to make masks mandatory in metropolitan Melbourne and the nearby shire of Mitchell. Health officials on Sunday recorded 363 new cases in the past 24 hours. Two men and a woman in their 90s died, taking the national death toll from COVID-19 to 122. By Wednesday, masks or face coverings will be mandatory for people who leave their homes for exercise or to purchase essential goods. Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews says those who fail to wear a mask will be fined $140. A record 24-hour surge of 38,902 new cases has taken India’s coronavirus total to 1,077,618. China reported another 13 cases in the northwestern city of Urumqi,