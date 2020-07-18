Woman seriously injured in New Mexico bear attack

LOS ALAMOS, N.M. (AP) — Authorities say a woman was seriously injured when she was attacked by a bear which approached her and her husband as they were comet-watching on the deck of a northern New Mexico ski area’s lodge. The state Game and Fish Department said the bear chased the woman before attacking her in the parking lot of the ski area on the outskirts of Los Alamos. The woman was hospitalized for multiple injuries, including several broken bones and a collapsed lung. The department said police shot and killed a bear found eating trash in the vicinity. A lab will analyze DNA samples to see whether that bear attacked the woman.