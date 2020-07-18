 Skip to Content

Visitante, half of Calle 13, is no more. Meet Cabra.

NEW YORK (AP) — Calle 13′s Eduardo Cabra is shedding his Visante persona in a graphic new video that serves as a launch for his solo career and new record label. The artist who’s won 28 Grammy and Latin Grammy trophies will now be known simply as Cabra. A video for Cabra’s first solo song, “La Cabra Jala Pal Monte,” which means “The Goat Pulls The Mountain,” was released Friday. It shows a man clad in black cutting the throat of Visitante, with the killer revealed to be Cabra. The 28-time Grammy and Latin Grammy winner will release more solo music soon, and has launched a new label for other projects.

