US lawsuits claim Kuwaiti officials embezzled over $100M

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The U.S. Justice Department has filed a series of lawsuits seeking to recover at least $104 million in funds allegedly embezzled by former officials in Kuwait’s Ministry of Defense. According to the complaints announced this week, three unnamed individuals who were high-level officials in Kuwait’s Ministry of Defense opened unauthorized bank accounts between 2009 and 2016 and used the accounts to facilitate the transfer of more than $100 million in Kuwaiti public funds to California bank accounts connected to a convicted felon. U.S. prosecutors claim the laundered funds were used to purchase luxury real estate, a private jet, a yacht, sports cars and sports memorabilia. 

