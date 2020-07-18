 Skip to Content

Prosecutor: Video shows NYC dismemberment suspect buying saw

NEW YORK (AP) — Prosecutors say surveillance video shows a personal assistant charged in the death of a 33-year-old tech entrepreneur found dismembered buying the electric saw and cleaning supplies found at the crime scene. Twenty-one-year-old Tyrese Haspil was arraigned just after midnight Saturday on charges of second-degree murder in the death of Fahim Saleh. Haspil pleaded not guilty and was ordered held without bail. Saleh’s beheaded and armless body was found Tuesday by a cousin. Haspil handled finances and personal matters for Saleh, whose ventures included a ride-hailing service in Africa. Haspil’s lawyers say there “is much more to this narrative” than the accusations and his arrest.

