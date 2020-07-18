Pakistani court approves moving zoo’s elephant to Cambodia

ISLAMABAD (AP) — A Pakistani court has approved a request for the relocation of an elephant to a sprawling animal sanctuary in Cambodia after animal rights launched a campaign saying the pachyderm was being mistreated at the capital’s small zoo. Saturday’s ruling by the Islamabad High Court was hailed by the World Wide Fund for Nature. The group said it “has been part of the continuous efforts to address welfare issues regarding Kaavan,” the 33-year-old elephant that was given to Pakistan in 1985 by Sri Lanka. The elephant was well-loved by children and was treated well until recent years when it was chained. Authorities had said that was done for the safety of visitors after observing occasional aggression in the animal’s mood.