Mexico video shows dozens of uniformed gunmen, armored cars

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s top security official says that authorities are investigating a video showing dozens of uniformed gunmen posing with military-grade weapons and armored pickup trucks. Some are painted with the initials of the Jalisco drug cartel in what appears to be a show of power. Many of the trucks in a column of about 20 vehicles have improvised gun turrets or plate-steel armor. Security chief Alfonso Durazo wrote in his Twitter account Saturday that no criminal group “has the capacity to successfully defy federal security forces.” The cartel has spread across Mexico and increasingly has posed direct challenges to the government.