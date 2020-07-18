Mass protests rock Russian Far East city again

MOSCOW (AP) — Tens of thousands of people in the Russian Far East city of Khabarovsk have taken to the streets to protest the arrest of the region’s governor on charges of involvement in multiple murders. Local media estimated the rally in the city 6100 kilometres (3800 miles) east of Moscow attracted 15,000 to 50,000 people. Governor Sergei Furgal, who is widely popular in the region, was arrested in Khabarovsk two weeks ago. He denies the charges. The protests against his arrest have taken place every day this week. They reflect widespread anger over the arrest of the popular governor and a simmering discontent with the Kremlin’s policies.