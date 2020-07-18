Israelis protest response to economic fallout from virus

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Thousands of Israelis have protested in Tel Aviv against the government response to the economic fallout from the new coronavirus. It was the second week of demonstrations against the government response, which critics say has provided too little assistance and doesn’t offer a safety net for hundreds of thousands of self-employed workers and business owners to weather the crisis. Other protests focusing on opposition to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu were also held in Jerusalem, where police fired water cannons at protesters. Israel appeared to have largely contained a first wave of infections earlier this year, but a reopening that critics say was hasty sent infections soaring and the country has begun to reimpose new restrictions.