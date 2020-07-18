 Skip to Content

Honduran journalist dies of COVID-19 contracted in prison

TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras (AP) — A Honduran journalist known as a strong critic of President Juan Orlando Hernandez has died at a hospital of COVID-19 that he apparently contracted while in prison on a defamation sentence. The National Cardio-pulmonary Institute said Sataurday that Radio Globo director David Romero died Saturday due to respiratory failure. Romero had been imprisoned since March 2019. Romero was given a 10-year prison sentence in 2016 after he was convicted on several counts of defamation for his reporting on the wife of an ex-attorney general. Defamation was decriminalized under a new law that took effect in June, and Romero could have been eligible for release. 

