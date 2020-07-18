Given a chance, Trump would push court pick before election

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell have tried to make it clear: Given the chance, they would push through a Supreme Court nominee should a vacancy occur before Election Day. The issue has taken on new immediacy with the disclosure that Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is receiving chemotherapy for a recurrence of cancer after four earlier bouts with the disease. A nomination less than four months before the Nov. 3 election would fly in the face of McConnell’s refusal in 2016 to consider a Supreme Court nominee by President Barack Obama nine months before that year’s presidential vote.