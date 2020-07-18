Germany: Black Forest fugitive had no support during manhunt

BERLIN (AP) — Police say a man arrested following a five-day manhunt in Germany’s Black Forest that started when he disarmed four officers at gunpoint appears to have had no support from anyone else during his time in hiding. The 31-year-old suspect was captured on Friday after police received tips from two witnesses. A judge on Saturday ordered him kept in custody pending possible charges of robbery by extortion and unauthorized possession of a firearm. Police said the investigation so far suggests that Rausch spent the whole of the manhunt in the forested hills around the small town of Oppenau in southwestern Germany.