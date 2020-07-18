 Skip to Content

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross hospitalized, ‘minor’ issues

WASHINGTON (AP) — A department spokesperson says Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross has been hospitalized for “minor, non-coronavirus related issues.” The spokesperson says in a statement that the 82-year-old Ross is “doing well” and is expected to be released from the hospital soon. The department hasn’t immediately responded to a request for additional details. Ross is a former banker known for acquiring and restructuring failed companies. He was confirmed as commerce secretary in February 2017.

