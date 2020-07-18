Chicago police, protesters clash during bid to topple statue

CHICAGO (AP) — Protesters trying to topple a Christopher Columbus statue in downtown Chicago’s Grant Park clashed with police who responded violently with batons after they say officers were struck by fireworks and thrown cans. The clash Friday evening unfolded after at least 1,000 people tried to swarm the statue in a failed attempt to topple it following a rally in support of Black and Indigenous people. Police say 18 officers were injured and at least 12 people were arrested during the clash. Four protesters were also hurt during the confrontation. A group of elected officials issued a statement condemning the officers’ tactics .