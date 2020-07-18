Breathtaking virus numbers show normal life still far away

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South Africa is poised to join the top five countries most affected by the coronavirus, while breathtaking numbers around the world are a reminder a return to normal life is still far from sight. Confirmed virus cases worldwide have topped 14 million and deaths have surpassed 600,000, according to Johns Hopkins University data. That’s a day after the World Health Organization reported a single-day record of new infections at over 237,000. Death tolls in the United States are reaching new highs, and India’s infections are over 1 million. In Iran, President Hassan Rouhani said as many as 25 million Iranians could have been infected.