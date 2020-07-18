 Skip to Content

‘Black Lives Matter’ mural outside Trump Tower defaced again

New
11:11 am AP - National News

NEW YORK (AP) — Police say a “Black Lives Matter” street mural in front of Manhattan’s Trump Tower has been vandalized with paint for the second time in a week. Surveillance video showed three people smearing blue paint on the Fifth Avenue mural while a woman littered it with flyers around 4 p.m. Friday. Police say officers found the trio near the mural a short time later with blue paint on their hands and clothing. They were arrested, charged with criminal mischief and released with a order to appear in court at a later date. The woman was issued a criminal court summons for illegal posting of flyers.

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
dubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escorts
istanbul escortsistanbul escortsistanbul escortsistanbul escorts
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
dubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escorts
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
pornotürk pornoporno film