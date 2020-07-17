Woman who killed her 5-year-old son gets 35-year prison term

WOODSTOCK, Ill. (AP) — A northern Illinois woman has been sentenced to 35 years in prison for beating her five-year-old son to death. A McHenry County judge issued the decision Friday, a day after JoAnn Cunningham pleaded for mercy. Cunningham pleaded guilty in December to killing her son, Andrew “AJ” Freund. Police discovered his body in a shallow grave near their home in Crystal Lake in April 2019. McHenry County prosecutors presented evidence that Cunningham subjected AJ to years of physical and emotional abuse, and gave him the brutal beating that caused his death. Prosecutors had requested the maximum sentence of 60 years.