Woman aids white supremacist with jail escape; pleads guilty

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — An Arkansas woman pleaded guilty to helping her boyfriend, the leader of a white supremacist gang, and another inmate escape from Jefferson County jail. According to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, Kennan Gililland pleaded guilty to two counts of aiding and abetting escape, admitting she helped Wesley Gullet and Christopher Sanderson escape on July 29, 2019, by picking them up and driving them 130 miles away from the jail. Jail staff didn’t realize both inmates were missing until two days later. Both inmates were captured on Aug. 1 near Ozark forest. Gililland, Gullett and Sanderson are scheduled for a jury trial on the escape charges beginning Monday.