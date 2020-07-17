US sanctions son of Nicaragua President Daniel Ortega

MANAGUA, Nicaragua (AP) — The United States Treasury has sanctioned a son of Nicaragua President Daniel Ortega and Vice President Rosario Murillo and his communications company for alleged ties to drug trafficking. The U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control added Juan Carlos Ortega to its list of “Specially Designated Nationals” on Friday. The designation means his assets in the U.S. are blocked and “U.S. persons are generally prohibited from dealing with them.” Juan Carlos Ortega is the third son of the ruling couple to be sanctioned by the United States. Some 22 people close to Ortega and Murillo have been sanctioned, including Murillo herself, since late 2017.