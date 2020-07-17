Quake hits remote part of Papua New Guinea; no casualties

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — A strong, deep earthquake has shaken inland Papua New Guinea and officials say there are no immediate reports of casualties or major damage. Shaking was felt in the capital Port Moresby on Friday but not strongly. The U.S. Geological Survey said the 7.0 magnitude quake was 53 miles deep. Shallower quakes tend to cause more surface damage. The epicenter was close to Morobe Patrol Post, with a population of 15,000. Locals reported on social media the wharf had cracked in half. Some damage was reported on social media in coastal villages. Residents were advised to go inland if there were any sign of tidal changes or irregular ocean patterns. The Morobe Provincial Disaster Office does not expect any damage reports until Saturday.